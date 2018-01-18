LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres Este Viernes Debido A Clima Invernal

Aquí una lista de las escuelas con horarios retrasados el viernes, 19 de enero debido a clima invernal.
Para registrar un cierre, vaya a www.wfmynews2.com/closenow y entre su código y contraseña.
LISTADO COMPLETO: Cierres Y Retrasos en WFMY News 2
ENGLISH: LIST | School Closings And Delays
RETRASOS Y CIERRES DE ESCUELAS EL VIERNES:
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO GUILFORD – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR WINSTON-SALEM/CONDADO FORSYTH – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE MOUNT AIRY – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE LEXINGTON – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO DAVIDSON – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO STOKES – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO PATRICK – CERRADO
Siga esta lista para más actualizaciones sobre cierres y retrasos.
