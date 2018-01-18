LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres Este Viernes Debido A Clima Invernal

A snow castle in Greensboro! From April Larson on Facebook

Aquí una lista de las escuelas con horarios retrasados el viernes, 19 de enero debido a clima invernal.

Para registrar un cierre, vaya a www.wfmynews2.com/closenow y entre su código y contraseña.

LISTADO COMPLETO: Cierres Y Retrasos en WFMY News 2



ENGLISH: LIST | School Closings And Delays



RETRASOS Y CIERRES DE ESCUELAS EL VIERNES:

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO GUILFORD – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR WINSTON-SALEM/CONDADO FORSYTH – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE MOUNT AIRY – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE LEXINGTON – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO DAVIDSON – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO STOKES – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO PATRICK – CERRADO

Siga esta lista para más actualizaciones sobre cierres y retrasos.



