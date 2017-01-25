'Little Brown Dog' Rescued During Matthew Floods Finds New Home

CHARLOTTE, NC -- During the flooding from Hurricane Matthew, a video of a little brown dog went viral. The dog went chasing after a CMPD Animal Control truck on a flood-ravaged road in Edgecomb County.

In October, Senior Animal Control Officer Scott Kish was in Edgecomb County to help the stray and misplaced animals after floods destroyed hundreds of homes.

“Driving down the road and I looked in the mirror. They started videotaping this dog following us. We went about three to four blocks,” Kish said.

The dog wasn’t giving up.

“I turn around, and that little brown dog is sitting in the passenger seat, where I was,” he said.

Officers were determined to help the dog they called the “Little Brown Dog” find her way back home. She was held at the Edgecomb County Animal Control office for months. No one claimed her.

What could have been a sad ending turned into a touching story of a rescue success.

“LBD” has now been re-named “Charlotte,” and she’s found a new home here too.

Julia Conner is a humane education specialist with CMPD’s Animal Care and Control. She is also Charlotte’s new mom. She’ll being working with Officer Conner to help educate the public on a wide variety of topics concerning animals.

Charlotte will be replacing “Ebony” who’s been filling the role for several years. Ebony is a 14-year-old mix dog who is settling into retirement just as soon as she teaches Charlotte the ropes.

“Being able to take a dog like this and bring her into an opportunity where she can thrive, considering where she came from. It’s a great feeling,” Officer Conner said.

Copyright 2016 WBTV