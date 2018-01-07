Little Girl Sees First Snow In NC After Praying For It

Victoria Bott enjoys the snow for the first time. WBTV photo (Photo: Custom)

A 5-year-old girl from Gainesville, Florida saw snow for the first time this week and thinks she had a little something to do with it.

Victoria Bott was visiting her grandparents in Blowing Rock and asked for it to snow in her prayers. Victoria wanted to make the most of this week's frigid temperatures.

"It snowed because of me," she said. "I said 'Jesus, make sure it snows a lot.'"

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV