LIVE | Arrest Made From Threat Directed at Graham Monument

In a Friday afternoon news conference, Sheriff Terry Johnson and District Attorney Pat Nadolski announced an arrest made regarding a threat directed at the Historical Court House/Monument area in Graham.

RELATED: Protesters, Counter-Protesters Face Off at Confederate Statue in Graham

RELATED: Law Enforcement Keeping Close Watch Over Triad Confederate Monuments

The arrest came after a collaborative investigation among law enforcement and the District Attorney.

© 2017 WFMY-TV