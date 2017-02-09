LIVE BLOG: Duke/Carolina Tonight at 8 on WFMY News 2

The latest chapter in the best rivalry in college basketball starts tonight at 8 on WFMY News 2.

No. 8 North Carolina (21-4, 9-2 ACC) at No. 18 Duke (18-5, 6-4 ACC)

Some facts to know:

This is the 242nd meeting between teams

UNC leads the series 134-108

Duke has won 7 of the last 10 games in the series

Each team has been ranked in the Top 25 for the last six meetings

The first game between teams on record was Jan. 24, 1920

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who'll turn 70 next week is 43-39 in the series

Roy Williams is 11-16 against Duke as head coach of UNC.

Here's some tweets from WFMY News 2 Sports Producer Brian Hall from Wednesday when he went to Duke to preview the game.

Duke HC Mike Krzyzewski talking with media ahead of tomorrow's game vs. UNC...tipoff is 8pm on @WFMY News 2 pic.twitter.com/gouCDLGKcC — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 8, 2017

Over 100 tents set up at Krzyzewskiville where students camp ahead of big hoops games at Duke to be first line to get in.....@WFMY pic.twitter.com/FUL8sKi5kI — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 8, 2017

Here's Eric Chilton talking with Ed Hardin of the Greensboro News & Record about each team's outlook entering tonight's game.





