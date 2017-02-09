WFMY
LIVE BLOG: Duke/Carolina Tonight at 8 on WFMY News 2

Tents Up At 'Krzyzewskiville' Ahead Of UNC Game Against Duke

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:05 AM. EST February 09, 2017

The latest chapter in the best rivalry in college basketball starts tonight at 8 on WFMY News 2.

No. 8 North Carolina (21-4, 9-2 ACC) at No. 18 Duke (18-5, 6-4 ACC)

Some facts to know:

  • This is the 242nd meeting between teams
  • UNC leads the series 134-108
  • Duke has won 7 of the last 10 games in the series
  • Each team has been ranked in the Top 25 for the last six meetings
  • The first game between teams on record was Jan. 24, 1920
  • Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who'll turn 70 next week is 43-39 in the series 
  • Roy Williams is 11-16 against Duke as head coach of UNC.

Here's some tweets from WFMY News 2 Sports Producer Brian Hall from Wednesday when he went to Duke to preview the game.

 

