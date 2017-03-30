Live Blog: Senate Rules Committee Approves HB2 Repeal Bill

Jessica Mensch/WFMY News 2 photo

RALEIGH —

11:22 — Senate is in session, HB 142 is placed on the calendar.

11:07 — Less than an hour from the NCAA's deadline, the senate is getting ready to go into session.

Senate getting ready to go into session. Vote on #hb2 repeal expected. Less than 1 hour from @NCAA deadline. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/XuWWm1BomC — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) March 30, 2017

9:57 — Senate rules votes in favor of House Bill 142. Now onto senate floor.

9:46 — No comments from committee.

9:42 — Senator Berger presenting House Bill 142 to Senate Rules Committee. The bill would repeal HB2.

9:07 — All set for 1st vote in Senate Rules committee on House Bill 142. The bill would repeal HB2, but it must pass a series of votes.

All set for 1st vote in Senate Rules committee on #HB142. Bill would repeal #HB2. Must pass series of votes @WFMY pic.twitter.com/b37TRRO1vY — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) March 30, 2017

9:59 - NC Chamber release statement in support of HB142: Lew Ebert, president and CEO of the North Carolina Chamber, a nonpartisan business advocacy organization, has issued the following statement regarding House Bill 142.

“The North Carolina Chamber thanks House and Senate leadership and the Governor for coming together on a bipartisan basis to find a solution, we encourage members of the House and Senate to support House Bill 142.”

10:00 - Dems raise concerns to Gov. Cooper about the repeal bill, @watchdogben

