Close LIVE BLOG: Seattle police officers shot KING 5:24 PM. EDT April 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Those viewing in the app, click here © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Welbourn Academy Principal Suspended Owner furious after neighbor puts dog in garbage can Albino Deer Spotted in Greensboro Good Samaritan saves teen after crash NC License Plate Reader Bill NC Woman Discovers Snake Ball The Deal Guy: Liquid Gold Survey: Charlotte is America's least attractive cities Does Your Tablet Have A Virus McDonald's employee, identified Stephens will remain anonymous More Stories Sexual Assault Report Under Investigation at High… Apr 20, 2017, 3:32 p.m. Child Injured After Being Hit By Car In Greensboro Apr 20, 2017, 6:37 p.m. Already? Tropical Storm Arlene Forms in North Atlantic Apr 20, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs