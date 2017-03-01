LIVE: Gov. Cooper Unveils First Budget Plan

WFMY
Gov. Cooper Unveils First Budget Plan

March 01, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democrat Roy Cooper is unveiling his first state budget as North Carolina's governor, a proposal expected to focus heavily on public education.
 
Cooper was slated to announce his two-year budget Wednesday at Durham Technical Community College.
 
 
The governor's office has said Cooper's proposal would aim toward making North Carolina a leader in key education measurements by 2025. Those include pre-kindergarten enrollment, high school graduation rates and the percentage of adults with higher education degrees.
 
The budget goes to the General Assembly, which is securely in Republican hands. GOP leaders are under no obligation to approve it but may have similar viewpoints on some topics. Cooper announced last week a teacher pay plan in his budget that would put average salaries close to what Senate leader Phil Berger wants.

