LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Hundreds of Jobs Coming to Triad

WFMY News 2 Digital, WFMY
9:49 AM. EST February 21, 2017

The Guilford County Economic Development Alliance will announce hundreds of new jobs coming to the Triad at 10 a.m. at the High Point Municipal Center.

RELATED: Economic Leaders To Announce Hundreds of Jobs Coming to Triad

Copyright 2017 WFMY
