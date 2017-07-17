Close LIVE: 'Made in America' Event At The White House Honors Cheerwine WFMY Breaking News WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:40 PM. EDT July 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LIVE: 'Made in America' Event At The White House.RELATED: Made In America: Cheerwine Celebrated At The White HouseRELATED: State By State List of Companies Copyright 2017 WFMY CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Daughter kills mother then herself in Va. MLB in NC? Remembering 'Field Of Dreams Massive fire destroys east Charlotte apartments Man Walking On I-85 In High Point Killed In Hit And Run Delta responds after tweet rant from Ann Coulter about seat bump Dad goes to police believing predator was on online childrens game. WWII Training Weapon Found On Shelly Island WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail Garth Brooks offers to pay for North Texas couple's honeymoon Painted Rocks Across Downtown Greensboro More Stories LIVE: 'Made in America' Event At The White House… Jul. 4, 2017, 9:54 a.m. Fire Takes Over Yadkin County Feed Store Jul 17, 2017, 3:34 p.m. MLB in NC? It Struck Out 19 Years Ago Jul 16, 2017, 4:05 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs