WFMY
Close

LIVE: Old Salem Natualization Ceremony

WFMY Breaking News

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:59 AM. EDT July 04, 2017

Old Salem Museums & Gardens hold Independence Day Celebration 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories