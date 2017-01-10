HEADLINES
Updated 8:37 PM. EST
NC School Project Sparks Major DebateNC School Project Sparks Major Debate INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. -- It started out as a social studies project for students at Porter Ridge Middle School students. The idea was for students to pick a name from a list of 60 influential people, research them and present on them in class all while dressed up like the selected person.
Newlyweds Grab 5 Pets, Crawl to Escape FireNewlyweds Grab 5 Pets, Crawl to Escape Fire A 120-year-old home, where a newlywed couple just moved in, burned down, leaving the couple with just two bags of clothes.
Is Google's eagerness to answer questions promoting more falsehood online?Is Google's eagerness to answer questions promoting more falsehood online? When a search query is loaded with implicit false assumptions, Google's results don't always promote the truth. This is how Holocaust deniers do well on a query for ‘did the Holocaust happen’.
Life Proof Photo & File Back-Up For $12Life Proof Photo & File Back-Up For $12 In our continued quest to save you time and money, today we protect your photos, movies, music and other important files. For upcoming Super Bowl TV deals and freebies, make sure you're subscribed! While cloud storage is all fine and dandy, Apple's iCloud frequently has its share of problems and syncing issues, and have you ever failed to access a drop box file right before a crucial presentation? The best flash drive we've been testing for months is waterproof, shock proof, super fast...
You CAN Go To Jail For Missing Jury Duty, But NOT This WayYou CAN Go To Jail For Missing Jury Duty, But NOT This Way CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local Sheriff Deputy is warning the Charlotte community about continuing threatening call that scams those answering the phone.
Greensboro Police: Teenager Likely Dragged By Car For One BlockGreensboro Police: Teenager Likely Dragged By Car For One Block A teenager is in critical condition after he was hit by a car. The driver didn't bother to stick around to see if he was OK.
Schools Work Overtime To Clean Up Winter Storm MessSchools Work Overtime To Clean Up Winter Storm Mess When it comes to canceling schools the roads get a lot of attention but school campuses have to be cleared before students return.
High Point Police Officer Dragged During Traffic StopHigh Point Police Officer Dragged During Traffic Stop HIGH PONT, N.C. -- A High Point police officer is recovering after being dragged by a car.
Portion of I-85 Dedicated To Congressman Howard CoblePortion of I-85 Dedicated To Congressman Howard Coble A portion of Interstate 85 was officially named after former Congressman Howard Coble on Tuesday.
SC Hospital Shows Off New Clemson BabiesSC Hospital Shows Off New Clemson Babies Clemson, SC (WLTX) - Some people had to wait their whole life to see Clemson win a national title. But these little ones probably didn't have to wait at all.
UNCSA Music Students Ready For Next Level Of CompetitionUNCSA Music Students Ready For Next Level Of Competition Music students from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) dominated their state competition back in October 2016 and now, they're preparing for the next level of competition.
US Supreme Court Blocks New NC Maps, Fall ElectionsUS Supreme Court Blocks New NC Maps, Fall Elections The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court ruling ordering North Carolina legislators to redraw state legislative districts and hold special elections within the altered districts this fall.
- 4 hours ago
