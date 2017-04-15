LIVE: Sunday Sunrise at God's Acre in Old Salem

(Photo: Salem Congregation)

The Easter Sunrise Service of the Salem Congregation begins in front of Home Moravian Church and concludes in nearby God’s Acre, as all Moravian graveyards are called. This service typically draws thousands of Christians from near and far.

It's scheduled to begin at 6:00am Easter Sunday.

According to Home Moravian Church's website, Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church dates back to 1732, when the first service was held in Herrnhut, Germany, on the estate of Count Nicholas Von Zinzendorf, one of the 18th century founders of the Renewed Moravian Church. Those early Moravians gathered at the first light of dawn among the graves of their departed brothers and sisters, to hail the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and to sing hymns of praise.

The Sunrise Service has been repeated each year since then at Moravian churches around the world, and is now in practice in many other Christian denominations.

The Sunrise Service begins in front of Home Moravian Church, as the presiding minister proclaims, “The Lord is Risen!”

Copyright 2017 WFMY