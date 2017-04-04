LIVE: Tar Heels Welcome Home Celebration In Chapel Hill #UNCon2

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- You can cheer on the 2017 NCAA Champions as the Tar Heels return winners!
The victory celebration is Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Smith Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Come cheer on UNC Men’s Basketball as the team returns on the Heels of Redemption with a 6th tournament title.
