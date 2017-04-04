Close LIVE: UNC Men's Basketball NCAA Championship Celebration At Dean Dome WFMY Breaking News WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:30 PM. EDT April 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST UNC Men’s Basketball NCAA Championship Celebration At Dean Dome in Chapel Hill! © 2017 WFMY-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 5 Facts About Giraffe Births Interviews With UNC Players & HC Roy Williams On Court After Win Over Gonzaga Postgame Interview With UNC's Theo Pinson After Win Over Gonzaga Man who choked to death ID'd Breaking News: Girl Missing from Charlotte UNC Fans Rush Franklin Street Amber Alert Canceled UNC From Chapel Hill To Phoenix Man catches snake after it bites someone in Jacksonville Walmart Postgame Interview With Theo Pinson After UNC's Win Over Oregon More Stories LIVE: UNC Men's Basketball NCAA Championship… Apr. 4, 2017, 6:30 p.m. LIVE: Tar Heels Welcome Home Celebration In Chapel… Apr. 4, 2017, 1:12 a.m. UNC Wins National Championship: Road to Redemption… Apr. 4, 2017, 12:17 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs