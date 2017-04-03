WFMY
Close

LIVESTREAM | Championship Night Inside the Dean Dome

WFMY Breaking News

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:55 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.-- Live inside the Dean Smith Center for the second half of the NCAA Championship game between UNC and Gonzaga.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories