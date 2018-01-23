Some NC Families Shocked By High Energy Bills After Cold Snap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The recent cold snap that brought ice and snow to the Carolinas has been temporarily replaced with rain and wind.

While the thermometer goes up, so will your energy bill.

WCNC has researched the trend sweeping across the Charlotte area and the results are astounding. Some people have seen their bill double, even triple.

RELATED: Rally Opposing Duke Energy Rate Hike Set For Wednesday

Whitney didn't want to reveal her last name, but the increase in the bill is too much for the single mom.

"I currently need assistance with my Duke Energy bill," said Whitney, whose story is like so many others.

Duke Energy says the higher-than-normal bills are a direct result of the low temperatures.

"We saw energy usage rise about 20 to 25 percent," said Meghan Miles with Duke Energy.

The good news for Whitney and others who struggle with their bills this month is that Duke Energy offers financial assistance.

Those interested in learning more about the programs can click here.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM