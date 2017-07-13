Local man using birthday celebration to benefit children with autism

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A local man, whose nephew has autism, is gearing up for a birthday celebration that will benefit children with the disorder.

Like last year, Dominic "Nic" Manuel is on a mission to raise as much money as he can for the Autism Society of Northern Virginia (ASNV) and he is using his annual birthday bash to do it. Manuel is bringing back his "All White Boat Party" in Alexandria for the second year in a row. He donates a portion of the proceeds to ASNV. Last year, he raised $2,500 and hopes to double that amount this year.

“Every year, I try to do something special for my birthday,” said Manuel.

“The Autism Society of Northern Virginia has done so much for my family, so it was ideal to bring it back."

Manuel's 16-year-old nephew, YahSua, lost his speech at two years old. Manuel said YahSua's older brother taught him how to speak again and it meant the world to him. He said YahSua's development has been remarkable.

"He's taking on swimming now, he loves his laptop and with the Autism Society bringing on many grants and scholarships, providing the opportunity for him to do those kid-friendly things that he loves to do," Manuel said.

“ASNV is honored to be the recipient of a portion of the proceeds from Nic's 2nd Annual Birthday Boat Party,” said Elizabeth Roy, Managing Director (ASNV).

“Our organization relies on dedicated community partners like Nic to fund the critical programs and services we provide to families touched by autism throughout Northern Virginia and the wider D.C. metro area.”

This event will be hosted by Guy Lambert, News Director of WPGC 95.5 FM, and will feature live entertainment by the popular Junkyard Band. DJ Flava (93.9 FM) will also be providing music for the evening.

The Cherry Blossom boat will start boarding at 7:30 pm and leave promptly at 8:00 pm. It is located at 211 N. Union St., Alexandria, VA 22314. The Cherry Blossom will return at 11:00 pm.

Tickets are $65 and include food (cash bar only).

For information about tickets, call or text Nic at 202-270-7087 or Alee at 240-393-3100.

You can also purchase tickets at the Ultimate Styles Barbershop in Alexandria.

