Local Schools Welcome ACC Women's Basketball Teams To The Triad

Preparations being made for the 2018 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament, which begins this week at the Greensboro Coliseum. WFMY News 2 photo. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – This week, Greensboro welcomes 15 ACC Women’s Basketball teams for college basketball showdown at the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The teams will not only be busy on the court, but also engaging with fans young and old throughout the Triad thanks to outreach initiatives taking place throughout the tournament.

On Tuesday, the Clemson team will visit the Meredith Leigh Haynes-Inman Education Center in Jamestown, which serves approximately 130 students with special needs.

The players will get a tour of the school, visit classrooms and meet with students throughout the morning.

According to Marianne Schroer, Director of External Affairs for the ACC, 8,500 students representing multiple area school districts will attend the tournament on Thursday for ‘Elementary School Day’ for the 11 a.m. game and on Friday for ‘Middle School Day’ at 11 a.m. also.

Five finalists for Guilford County Teacher of the Year were invited with a guest to the Championship game on Sunday. This is the fourth year for the initiative, which also takes place at the ACC Football Championship, the ACC Basketball Tournament and the ACC Baseball Championship.

The ACC’s educational partnership was created and developed in 2004 and now includes a broad-based elementary and middle school curriculum guide. The curriculum and lesson plans relate to ACC Women’s Basketball and are available to teachers in physical education, science, social studies, math, language arts and character development, Shroer shared.

2018 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament

