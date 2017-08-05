NC Veteran Fighting For His Life In Maine

David White in the hospital (Photo: courtesy Heather Donald)

BANGOR, Maine (WVEC) -- A North Carolina veteran is fighting for his life in a Maine hospital after being diagnosed with a rare bacterial disease.

“One minute you go into the room he is able to speak, he is able to drink fluid... and the next he is grasping for air, really trying to catch his breath,” said Heather Donald.

Heather is talking about her father, 66-year-old-David White of Hertford, North Carolina. He went to Bangor, Maine to visit her and ended up checking himself into a hospital for a mysterious illness. Three weeks have gone by, and he’s still there.

“What they have finally diagnosed him with is a rare, rapidly spreading, infectious disease,” said Heather.

The Vietnam veteran must be transferred to a larger hospital in Massachusetts to get the treatment he needs.

“We are being told that the VA hospital in Boston doesn’t have rooms available. He was put on a list, but that was now three days ago,” said Heather.

There is another hospital in Boston that does have beds available and specialized doctors, but they are not affiliated with the VA, so the transfer was denied. The family said it’s a helpless feeling.

“Extremely frustrating to fight for someone that you love so much and you are trying to do anything you can, just to get the care you need,” said Heather.

The family said David doesn’t have any more time to wait around. His condition is growing worse by the day.

“On Wednesday my biggest fear was that he was going to pass away in the bed here,” said Heather. “He’s a veteran, we should be taking care of him, this should not be caught in the red tape, we should do what’s right for the patient.”

