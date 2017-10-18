Looking Past Fall, Winston-Salem Crews Prepare for Winter Weather

While many people are enjoying the slightly cooler fall temperatures, some road crews in the Triad are already preparing for winter weather. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – While many people are enjoying the slightly cooler fall temperatures, some road crews in the Triad are already preparing for winter weather.

The City of Winston-Salem’s Streets Division started winter weather drills in September.

"When you get snow, anything can happen. Bad weather, slippery, ice, black ice,” said snow plow driver Marquise Crosby. “The more we do it, the better we get at it. That's why we do this every year with practice."

Crosby spent much of Wednesday driving a snow plow around Winston-Salem and getting some strange looks in the process.

"I was getting some crazy looks,” said Crosby. “They were looking at me like 'what is going on there is no snow here yet.'"

It was one of many test drives that crews will take as they prepare for possible winter weather in the months ahead.

“We would rather be in a position to where we are waiting for the event to strike as opposed to scrambling at the last minute trying to recover because we are behind the curve,” said Randy Britton with the City of Winston-Salem.

Crews say months of preparation work goes in to training new employees, checking equipment, and getting familiar with the roads and any obstacles that may exist.

“Just like a driver who is doing a daily commute to work, there are times where you were going to come up on a road that is closed or you have a change in the traffic pattern,” said Britton. “We see that on a regular basis because we cover all the city streets.”

Crosby says it's not too early for other drivers to start preparing for winter weather as well.

“You have to stay alert and know what you're doing,” said Crosby. “It's very, very scary. Anything can happen. Anything.”

Drivers can expect to see more snow plows and brine trucks on the roads as crews continue their training.

With temperatures dropping at night, crews say they might have to jump into action even before winter gets here.

If there's a water main break or a water leak, Britton says the city will send a team out to spread salt so the water doesn't freeze.

The City of Greensboro says it will start it's winter weather preparations later this month.

