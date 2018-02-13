Loud Boom Heard In Surry, Stokes Counties

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A loud boom was heard Tuesday night in both Surry and Stokes Counties.

Surry and Stokes Counties Incident Alert issued a notice on Facebook around 10:00 p.m. Reports of an explosion like sound was heard in Pinnacle, King, and the Danbury areas.

WFMY News 2 has made several calls to emergency responders to try and find out the cause of the boom.

WFMY News 2's Meteorologist Tim Buckley said the USGS is not reporting any earthquakes in the area at this time. Buckley said even though we don't know what caused the loud boom. We do have a temp inversion, which can create an echo chamber. The sound magnifies as it bounces back and forth. It makes loud sounds louder.

Inversion

WFMY News 2 will provide more updates as we get more details.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV