Low Temps Could Make Snow Melting Chemicals Ineffective

This tractor-trailer wreck closed I-40 westbound near Hillsborough. (Steve Sbraccia | CBS News) (Photo: Steve Sbraccia | CBS News)

RALEIGH (WNCN) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said 260 accidents were caused as result of the winter storm that blanketed the state Friday night and Saturday morning. Up to 10 inches of snow fell in parts of the state, making driving conditions hazardous.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper: Stay Off The Roads, 260 Wrecks During Storm

However, state transportation officials announced they’d only have a skeleton crew on duty Saturday night.

The chemicals they use to treat the roads only work down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, but the low is forecast to be about 11 degrees.

Icy roads are expected to be an issue for days to come, with the daytime high temperature not expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a tractor-trailer wreck closed Interstate 40 westbound near Hillsborough.

Other wrecks around the area also drew the attention of authorities.

Cooper advised people to stay off the roads during a news conference Saturday morning.

Copyright 2016 WNCN