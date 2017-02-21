Lowe's Cuts Over 500 Jobs Company Wide

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, Custom)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Despite recent job announcements, a Lowe's spokesperson says the company will be cutting over 500 jobs, including about 70 in Wilkesboro.

Lowe's says it is getting rid of 430 corporate office positions in Mooresville, about 70 support positions in Wilkesboro, and approximately 25 corporate support positions in other facilities.

Lowe's says it is restructuring its corporate-based positions in order to meet its customers' needs.

The company recently announced the hiring of 600 jobs in Wilkesboro to support contact center and central production office positions.

Severance packages and outplacement resources are being provided to the laid off employees.

A Lowe's spokesperson sent the following statement today:

"As we’ve said previously, Lowe’s is engaged in a comprehensive effort to refocus and prioritize resources to ensure we have the right organizational structure in place to support our omni-channel strategy and customers’ expectations. Today we announced the next phase of our effort, which is focused on creating a more agile and efficient operating structure for corporate-based positions that will enable us to be more responsive to customers’ evolving needs. As a result, the changes have resulted in the reduction of approximately 430 corporate office positions in Mooresville, about 70 support positions in Wilkesboro and approximately 25 corporate support positions in other facilities."

