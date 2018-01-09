Madison Elementary School Without Water Due To Damaged Pipe

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - Madison Elementary School is without water.

Guilford County School officials say maintenance crews turned the water off on Monday to fix a damaged pipe.

A truck, filled with water, is acting as the main source of water supply for the entire school until the pipe is fixed.

Class is still in session.

This is the second day the school has been without water.

Still no word on when the water problem will be fixed.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now





Copyright 2017 WFMY