Man Accused of Breaking Into Woman's Home, Trying to Rape Her: Police

Demetris Woods (Burlington PD photo)

BURLINGTON, NC - Burlington Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a woman's home and trying to rape her.

Demetris Woods broke into a home on Center Avenue Sunday night just before 9:30 according to a release from police.

Police say Woods, 31, forced his way into the home and forced the woman inside to the ground. A neighbor came by to stop the assault after witnessing the break-in.

Warrants were obtained for 1st Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Attempted Rape, and Communicating Threats.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this crime. We ask that you contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

