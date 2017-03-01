WFMY
Man Accused of Deadly Crime Spree Sentenced 8 Years For Gun Possession

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:25 PM. EST March 01, 2017

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A man accused of a deadly crime spree in June 2016 was sentenced eight years in prison for a firearm possession. 

Rontae Devore Hayes received an eight year sentence in federal court on a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. 

Hayes is still awaiting his state-level trial stemming from a June 2016 weekend crime spree. Hayes was charged with several crimes including two counts of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder charge. 

PREVIOUS: Rockingham County Crime Spree Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured

 

