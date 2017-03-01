Man Accused of Deadly Crime Spree Sentenced 8 Years For Gun Possession

Rontae Hayes (Photo: Custom)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A man accused of a deadly crime spree in June 2016 was sentenced eight years in prison for a firearm possession.

Rontae Devore Hayes received an eight year sentence in federal court on a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Hayes is still awaiting his state-level trial stemming from a June 2016 weekend crime spree. Hayes was charged with several crimes including two counts of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder charge.

