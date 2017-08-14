Man Accused Of Embezzling Money From Alamance Co. Church

Johnathan Kyle Miller

Last month, an investigation by the Haw River Police Department and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office found a man to be embezzling money from a church.

Johnathan Kyle Miller was charged with embezzlement by a public officer and taken into custody Sunday. Miller is believed to have stolen money from Lamb's Chapel Church on Roxboro Street in Haw River. The church reached out to authorities to ask for an investigation.

Miller, 45, of Haw River, was placed under a $10,000 secured bond at the Alamance Co. Detention Center.

The investigation is still open.

