Man Accused of Vandalizing Memorial for Fallen SC Officer

Spartanburg, SC (WLTX, WSPA) - Spartanburg police say they've arrested a man who vandalized a memorial for one of their fallen officers.

WSPA reports Charles Coulson was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the damage reported at the police car memorial for officer Jason Harris.

The car had flowers and a wreath on it, and had been on display for several days in tribute to Harris.

Officers say Coulson grabbed the flowers and the wreath and dragged them across the parking lot. Police reported that Coulson was grossly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

He was charged with littering and public disorderly conduct.

Harris died earlier this month from injuries sustained when he was thrown from his police motorcycle. He had served with the department for more than 11 years.

He is survived by a wife and three children.

