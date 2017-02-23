Man Accused Of Waving Stolen Gun Arrested In Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A Greensboro man is accused of waving a stolen firearm from a car near a motel in Burlington Thursday night and now he's behind bars.
19-year-old Damian Williams is charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Investigators say this happened at the Motel 6 on Hanford Road.
Williams is in the Alamance County jail under an $80,000 bond.
There's no reports of injuries.
(© 2017 WFMY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs