Man Arrested For Driving Into Group of Juveniles

Timothy Lee Hopkins (Photo: Thomasville Police Department)

THOMASVILLE, NC- A man was arrested for hit and run and communicating threats after an accident on Saturday.

According to police, Timothy Lee Hopkins was charged with two counts of felony hit and run with injury, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and one county of misdemeanor communicating threats.

Hopkins was arrested two days after he allegedly ran a car towards a group of juveniles.

Lt. Brad Saintsing with Thomasville Police confirmed Hopkins was looking for someone he thought assaulted his daughter and mistook someone in a group of juveniles as the person who was looking for. Saintsing said Hopkins drove his car toward the group and hit two of them.

The two people hit had minor injuries and were taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center by their parents. Hopkins then allegedly got out and threatened a third juvenile.

Saintsing said the three people who were hit/threatened were unrelated to the person Hopkins was looking for.

Hopkins has a $7,500 secured bond. In court in Thomasville on April 26th.

