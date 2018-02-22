Man Charged With Breaking Into NC Home, Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Child

Oscar Paez Uribe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing multiple charges after breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a child, according to a Wake County Magistrate’s Order.

Oscar Paez Uribe, 39, of the 4000 block of Vendue Range, is accused of breaking into a home in the 6000 block of Buffaloe Road in Raleigh on Feb. 17, “with the intent to terrorize an occupant of the building,” the order shows.

Once inside, Uribe kidnapped a child under 16 and restrained the child and then sexually assaulted them, charging documents show.

Uribe is facing charges of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony break/enter terrorize/injure, and felony indecent liberties with a child.

Included with the magistrate’s order is an immigration detainer that lists Uribe as being a citizen of Mexico who “lacks immigration status” and “is removable under U.S. immigration law.”

Uribe was arrested Wednesday and given a $150,000 secured bond.

