Man Charged With DWI After Hitting Ambulance in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A Winston-Salem man was arrested for DWI after driving into an ambulance with four people inside Sunday morning according to police.

The ambulance was found overturned on the curb of US Highway 52 southbound near the Liberty Street exit around 1:16 a.m. according to a release from Winston-Salem police.

The driver of the car, Jose Martin Duran Romero, was charged with DWI.

Police say Romero was driving a Honda Accord on US-52 when he collided with the ambulance's left side, causing both drivers to lose control. Romero ran off the road and the ambulance rolled over on its side.

A juvenile inside the ambulance was taken to Wake Forest Baptist with life-threatening injuries. The other three had minor injuries.

Romero was also charged with Failure to Reduce Speed and No Operator's License. The passenger, Andres Figueroa Leon, was charged with Failing to Render Aid and Give Information.

US-52 south was closed for about three hours. The crash is still being investigated.

Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

