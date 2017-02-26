Man Dies After ATV Crashes Into Tree

RANDOLPH COUNTY -- Asheboro Police say a man died Sunday evening, after his ATV crashed into a tree.

Police say it happened around 6:30 pm near Commerce Place. Police say 29-year-old Robert Alan Bolick, of Sophia, was riding an ATV on Commerce Place when the ATV ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Police say Bolick died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police are still investigating.

(© 2017 WFMY)