Man Dies After ATV Crashes Into Tree

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 4:48 AM. EST February 27, 2017

RANDOLPH COUNTY -- Asheboro Police say a man died Sunday evening, after his ATV crashed into a tree.

Police say it happened around 6:30 pm near Commerce Place. Police say 29-year-old Robert Alan Bolick, of Sophia, was riding an ATV on Commerce Place when the ATV ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Police say Bolick died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police are still investigating. 

 

