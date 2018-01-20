Man Dies in Boulder Climbing Accident in SC Park

Mountain Bridge Wilderness area of Wildcat Ways in Cleveland, SC. (Photo: Custom)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -- Investigators say a man died while climbing a boulder in a South Carolina state park on Friday, according to WSPA.

The coroner's office identified the man as 18-year-old Jacob Bridges Acker of Neptune Beach, Florida. Officials say the death has been ruled an accident.

It happened in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, also known as Wildcat Wayside or Wildcat Falls, on Geer Highway in Cleveland, SC.

According to the coroner's office, Acker tried to climb beside the falls when a large boulder shifted and began to roll down the hill, striking him.

An official with the coroner's office says Wildcat Falls has been the scene of numerous deaths in the past years.

Investigators are saying blunt force trauma has been determined as the preliminary cause of death. An autopsy will be performed.

