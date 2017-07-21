Man Dies In Deadly Motorcycle Crash In High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C -- A motorcycle driver died in a single vehicle crash in High Point, according to High Point Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash on Tuesday, July 18, in the afternoon.

The driver, Timothy A. Manuel, attempted to move from the inside lane to the middle lane, and lost control of his motorcycle, leaving the roadway to the right, striking the curb and other traffic items, and stopping off 300 W Broad Avenue.

The 60-year-old was the sole victim of the accident on West Martin Luther King Jr Drive near Virginia Place.

Officers responded to the crash and located Manuel who suffered serious injuries from the crash. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem in critical condition.

He died from the injuries days later.

According to investigators, the driver was speeding which was a contributing factor to the crash.

High Point Police say this is the 7th traffic fatality in High Point this year.

