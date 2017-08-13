Man Drowns at NC Beach During Family Trip

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Telley Knight, 39, drowned at Caswell Beach just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to Caswell Beach Police Captain, Sam Massey, Knight was from Clayton. He was visiting the beach with his family.

Knight was not accounted for about 15 minutes.

He was eventually found near the 600 block of Caswell Beach Road, but was unconscious when he was found.

Bystanders performed CPR on him until EMS arrived.

Once EMS arrived Knight was taken to Dosher Memorial Hospital.

Massey said the man was still unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Knight was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

