Man Electrocuted Rescuing Toddler from Greensboro Hotel Fountain: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The Greensboro fire department confirmed they responded to an electrocution call Friday, around 2:57pm, at the Greensboro Embassy Suites on Centreport Drive.

Fire officials confirmed a 2-year-old boy fell into a fountain and his mom's boyfriend jumped in after him. Investigators believe the man was shocked while in the water, which caused him to lose consciousness.

The man was taken to the hospital and the boy went to Brenner Children's Hospital as a precaution.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as more information is released.

