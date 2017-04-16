Close Man Falls At Hanging Rock State Park WFMY , WFMY 4:58 AM. EDT April 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST STOKES COUNTY -- Stokes County EMS confirm a man fell at Hanging Rock State Park on Sunday evening.Officials say he fell 20 feet and was airlifted to a hospital.We will continue to update you as we learn more. Copyright 2017 WFMY CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Follow Up: Deadly wrong way crash on I-17 Detroit-area doctor faces federal charges for genital mutilating young girls Couple booted from United flight in Houston Helping Alexis WFMY Breaking News Stay Safe With These Snake Tips Man in Jail for Soliciting an Officer Who He Thought Was an 18-Year Old Girl Unsolved Murders: Vigil Held On Easter Sunday For Victims Facebook Live Video of homicide allegedly committed by Steve Stephens Get Your Unclaimed Cash For Free More Stories Burlington Community Holds Prayer Vigil For Unsolved Murders Apr 16, 2017, 5:41 p.m. Black Snakes vs Copperheads: What You Need to Know Jun. 9, 2016, 12:08 a.m. Greensboro Woman's Nose Amputated After Family Dog… Apr 10, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
