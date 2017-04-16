WFMY
Man Falls At Hanging Rock State Park

WFMY , WFMY 4:58 AM. EDT April 17, 2017

STOKES COUNTY -- Stokes County EMS confirm a man fell at Hanging Rock State Park on Sunday evening.

Officials say he fell 20 feet and was airlifted to a hospital.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

