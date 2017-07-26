Man gives second chance to teen burglary suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
82-year-old attacked, left for dead
-
7 People Hurt In Shooting In High Point
-
Fake massage parlor
-
Video shows shark being dragged behind boat
-
High Point Shooting Victim's Family Speaks
-
Lovily Johnson baby death
-
Levine Day: Premature Triplets
-
VERIFY: When can you make a citizen's arrest?
-
Vigil Held For Murder Victim in Greensboro
-
18 Dogs Seized In Alamance County
More Stories
-
Va. Crime Commission Requesting Comments On…Jul 26, 2017, 2:25 p.m.
-
At Least Seven Shot After High Point Memorial…Jul 26, 2017, 6:21 a.m.
-
11-Year-Old Boy Steps On Bag Of Needles At Soccer FieldJul 26, 2017, 6:56 p.m.