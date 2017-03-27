Man Hit By Train In Critical Condition: Kernersville Police

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train in Kernersville on Monday.
Kernersville Police say they responded to the collision near the 300 block of West Bodenhamer Street. Police say the incident did not happen near a designated rail road crossing.
According to a release, 27-year-old Mike Gonzalez Quiroz was lying on the rail road tracks just before he was hit by a Norfolk Southern train.
Police say Mr. Quiroz was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical with life-threatening injuries and is currently in serious critical condition.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.
