Man Accused of Stealing Girl Scout Money Arrested

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - A CrimeStoppers tip has led to the arrest of a man who is accused of stealing money from a group of Girl Scouts.

The tip said the suspect was seen getting a haircut in a Morris Street residence. The caller was able to provide a description of both the place and the suspect.

Stephen Andrew Sciarrino, 31, is charged with purse snatching and he is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 26 just after 3:00 p.m. in front of the Petco at 975 Savannah Highway.

The Girl Scout troop had just finished counting their money and were beginning to change shifts, so they had their backs turned to the table. At that point, police say the man ran up and grabbed their container of money and ran away.

Police say he stole $345.00.

