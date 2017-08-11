NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – A car chase ended with one man in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday afternoon.

Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman says the incident started just after 12:30 p.m., when deputies went to a home on Farmington Road to serve a man with medical paperwork from Surry County. However, the man drew a handgun – pointing it at the people around and himself – before hopping in a nearby car and leading officers on a 2-mile chase.

The chase ended on Farmington Road at Interstate 40, where the road is under construction. The Sheriff says the man fired a round at the deputies closing in on him, but does not believe it was intentional. The man then stepped out of the car and shot himself in the chest. As of Friday afternoon, he is undergoing surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Sheriff Hartman says the man is middle-age, but is choosing not a reveal his identity because he calls this a medical issue, not a criminal one. The incident lasted nine minutes, and no deputies were hurt and no equipment was damaged.

