Man Involved In I-40 Crash Dies; 2 Others Still Serious: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man involved in a crash on I-40 east near Business 85 on Tuesday night died from his injuries.

Police say 20-year-old Jermarcus Marquel Lumpkin died Friday.

Two other people that were in the same car remain in serious condition.

Police say Lumpkin was driving a Ford Mustang when he ran off the road and into the other lanes of traffic, crashing with a Dodge Challenger.

A child that was in the Challenger was properly restrained and treated on scene for minor injuries.

Police are trying to find out what caused the Mustang to run off the roadway.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

