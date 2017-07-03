Man Jumps Out Of Car, Tackles NC Shoplifting Suspect

The shoplifting suspect is taken into custody. WNCT photo.

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - Quick thinking from a man riding down Arlington Boulevard in Greenville helped catch a shoplifting suspect.

After a shoplifting call at Rack Room Shoes at the Greenville Mall, the NC Highway Patrol pursued a suspect that took off on foot. Matt Goschke was riding in a car nearby when he saw what was happening. He decided to hop out of his car to help — and tackled the suspect until the trooper could catch up and handcuff him.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The tackle happened near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Evans Street.

The suspect was then escorted back to the trooper’s car.

Goschke said it was a crazy experience, but was glad he could help out.

Copyright 2017 WNCT