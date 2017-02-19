Man Killed in Winston-Salem Crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem Police Department says one man was killed in a crash on on US 421 near the Fifth Street exit.

Police say 33-year-old Adam Taylor was driving when he ran off the road and hit a guardrail. He then weaved back and forth between the lanes before hitting the guard rail again.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. No other drivers were involved in the crash.

