Man Missing From Assisted Living Home In Stoneville: Sheriff

Antoine Bivins (Photo: Custom)

STONEVILLE, N.C. -- The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man missing from an assisted living home in Stoneville.

The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Antoine Bivins left Moyer's Assisted Living Facility on NC-135 in Stoneville around 6 a.m. Thursday. They say Bivins did not have permission to leave the facility.

Deputies say Bivins was last seen wearing a heavy jacket, green in color, and blue jeans.

If you have seen Mr. Bivins, call Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232.

Copyright 2016 WFMY