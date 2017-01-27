WFMY
Close

Man Missing From Assisted Living Home In Stoneville: Sheriff

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:46 PM. EST January 27, 2017

STONEVILLE, N.C. -- The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man missing from an assisted living home in Stoneville. 

The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Antoine Bivins left Moyer's Assisted Living Facility on NC-135 in Stoneville around 6 a.m. Thursday. They say Bivins did not have permission to leave the facility. 

Deputies say Bivins was last seen wearing a heavy jacket, green in color, and blue jeans. 

If you have seen Mr. Bivins, call Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232. 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories