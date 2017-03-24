Man Missing, Last Seen On Beech Mountain: Police

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC - High County Crime Stoppers and the Beech Mountain Police are looking for a missing man, Sky Porter.

Police said Porter was last seen on Monday, March 20 between 4:30 and 5:00 on Beech Mountain. He is considered missing and endangered.

Porter is about 6'4" tall, 180 lbs, with a slim build. No clothing description or information about where he was going is available.

Picture of Sky Porter submitted by High Country Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Beech Mountain Police Department at 828-387-2342. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via their website or Text "NCTIP plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

