Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Fire Department and Greensboro Police are on the scene at Noble Academy where a man is pinned under a landscaping trailer.

Greensboro Police spokesperson Susan Danielson said a call came in around 10 a.m. Thursday from 3310 Horse Pen Creek Road. Firefighters will use machinery to lift the trailer off the man.

Copyright 2017 WFMY