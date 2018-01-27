Man Poses As Water Employee, Attacks Elderly Couple in Randolph Co.

Jeremy Lamar Hayes

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- An elderly couple was attacked in their home after opening their door to a man claiming to be with the Water Department.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the attacked happened Wednesday at the home on Ingram Drive in Asheboro.

The man attacked the couple who are both in their 80s. Emergency crews treated the couple for various injuries.

Investigators wouldn't release the suspect's identity at this time, but they might know who did it. They say the man went up to Hilda and Tom Marley's door in Asheboro Wednesday afternoon, armed with a gun. He said he worked for the water department.

The Marley's son-in-law, Chris Clifton, says when his mother-in-law opened the door, the man pulled a gun on her.

“My father-in-law heard the commotion and came up stairs, [the suspect] was standing beside the refrigerator with a gun to her head, saying where is the money give me the money,” he said, “He said my pocketbook is back here and he turned and went to go and get it, and [the suspect] followed him on into the bedroom, knocked him to the ground and severely beat him in the head with the back of the gun.”

Clifton says they were both injured: his mother-in-law's skull is severely fractured, and his father-in-law has a broken collar bone and deep cuts on the back of his head, and he might even lose his eye.

“It’s really awful,” he said, “It is, especially when you see elderly people like that, and he was willing to give his money up, and then [the suspect] beat him.”

Investigators don't believe this was a random crime, rather a crime of opportunity. They also don't believe there are other victims. Again they've got a person of interest in mind - but haven't released his identity.

If you have any information call the Randolph County Crimestoppers at 336-672-7463.

